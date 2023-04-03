Oil services stocks jumped in premarket trade Monday after Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy led a surprise oil production cut across several OPEC+ nations. Halliburton Co. HAL jumped 7.2% before market open, while Marathon Oil Corp. MRO rose 7.1%. APA Corp. APA is up 6.7% and Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY is up 6.3%. Schlumberger Ltd. SLB and Devon Energy Corp. DVN are both up 6.2%. On Sunday the Ministry announced that the Kingdom will implement a voluntary cut of 500 thousand barrels per day from May till the end of 2023. The cut is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market, according to the Ministry of Energy. Oil stocks spiked premarket on the news, with Chevron Corp. CVX climbing 4.5%, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM rising 4.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

