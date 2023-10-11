Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday for a second straight session. Traders continued to monitor developments tied to the Israel-Gaza war and whether the conflict involved other countries in the oil-rich Middle East region. “The risk to the world’s crude oil supply is low for now,” said Brian Swan, senior commodity analyst at ﻿Schneider Electric, “However, there is a small chance for prices to rise because the United States is looking closely at Iran’s connection with Hamas. If the U.S. decides to impose stricter limits on Iran’s crude oil exports, it could affect how the market looks.” November West Texas Intermediate crude CLX23 fell $2.48, or 2.9%, to settle at $83.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story