Oil stocks jumped premarket Monday after Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy led a surprise oil production cut across several OPEC+ nations. On Sunday the Ministry announced that the Kingdom will implement a voluntary cut of 500 thousand barrels per day from May till the end of 2023. The cut is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market, according to the Ministry of Energy. Oil stocks spiked premarket on the news, with Chevron Corp. CVX climbing 4.1% and Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM rising 4.1%. ConocoPhillips COP is up 5.1% before market open and Devon Energy Corp. DVN is up 5.9%. European oil giants BP PLC UK:BP and Shell PLC UK:SHEL rose 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively, in early trade in Europe.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

