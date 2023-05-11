Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA fell 0.8% in morning trading, to underperform the broader stock market, after the identity software company reported a relative spike in outages. The company’s “Downdetector” site showed that after having zero reports of outages around 8 a.m. Eastern, reports jumped to 89 a little after 9 a.m., with outage reports concentrated in the New York area. The stock’s selloff compares with the S&P 500’s SPX 0.5% decline and the Nasdaq Composite’s COMP 0.1% move lower.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

