Darden’s stock dropped 1% on Friday after the parent of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants fell slightly short of second-quarter revenue estimates while reporting a rise in profits.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Silver’s window of opportunity is closing. An ‘explosive move’ is expected. - December 15, 2023
- Silver’s window of opportunity is closing, with prices poised for an ‘explosive move’ in 2024 - December 15, 2023
- Olive Garden and LongHorn parent Darden beats profit estimates but falls short on revenue - December 15, 2023