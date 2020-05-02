Olive Garden parent reopened nearly all of its dining rooms in Georgia. Here are the new COVID-19 rules

Olive Garden has reopened for dine-in service in Georgia and Tennessee, and Chico’s has laid out its plan to re-open stores starting May 4.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- China’s ‘reopening’ has been rocky, and China Beige Book thinks the Beijing party line may start to change - May 2, 2020
- Amazon will spend $4 billion or more on coronavirus response, potentially wiping out Q2 profit - May 2, 2020
- Buffett’s Berkshire spent the coronavirus-induced stock-market rout growing cash to a record $137 billion - May 2, 2020