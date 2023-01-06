Shareholders, consumer groups and lawmakers seeking more details, better oversight of corporate political outlays
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: U.S. adds robust 223,000 jobs in December, but wage growth slows in sign of ebbing inflation pressures - January 6, 2023
- : On anniversary of the Capitol attack, companies face new pressures to disclose political spending - January 6, 2023
- : Baxter stock drops on plan to restructure and spin off kidney care unit - January 6, 2023