Led by Cannabis Growth’s roughly $19 billion drop in market value, Canadian cannabis companies have lost more than $62 billion since their peak.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs sold $50 million in Coinbase stock - July 15, 2023
- : Once-mighty Canopy Growth loses billions as dream of pot riches runs into reality of oversupply and overspending - July 15, 2023
- : ‘There’s nothing in the data that shows prices crash’: U.S. housing market is showing remarkable resilience. - July 15, 2023