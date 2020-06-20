President Donald Trump is visiting the city where a white mob destroyed a prosperous black neighborhood in 1921.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- A Taco Bell employee says he was fired for supporting Black Lives Matter: Could your company fire you for the same reason? - June 20, 2020
- One day after Juneteenth, Trump will hold a rally in Tulsa, where a massacre destroyed ‘Black Wall Street’ nearly 100 years ago - June 20, 2020
- Economic Preview: Great, the economy is growing again. But don’t think the U.S. is out of a danger zone - June 20, 2020