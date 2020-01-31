One Medical prices IPO on low end, at $14 a share

One Medical’s parent company, 1Life Healthcare , announced late Thursday its initial public offering will be priced at $14 a share, at the bottom of its expected range of $14 to $16 a share. In a statement, 1Life said it will offer 17,500,000 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $245 million. Shares are expected to begin trading Friday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ONEM.” JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley will acting as the lead bookrunning managers. One Medical operates a health-care model in which patients pay an annual fee of $199 to gain access to its primary-care physicians and services.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

