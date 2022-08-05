Annual wage growth was 5.2% in July, but will likely motivate the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Ericsson vows ‘zealous’ defense against U.S. suits by terror victims over alleged bribes paid to al Qaeda, ISIS - August 5, 2022
- : ‘One of the strongest job markets in the past 50 years’: Looking for a pay raise? This jobs report has good news for you. - August 5, 2022
- Personal Finance Daily: ‘Makes their blood boil’: Democrats criticize billion-dollar companies for paying low tax rates and state-by-state tax-free shopping guide for back-to-school supplies - August 5, 2022