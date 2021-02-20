Some 20% of U.S. consumers invested in stocks or mutual funds, up 16 percentage points from the second quarter, according to a report by the Conference Board.
- : One positive outcome of COVID-19 restrictions: Americans are investing their extra cash in stocks - February 20, 2021
- : A pandemic paradox: Americans’ credit scores continue to rise as economy struggles — here’s why - February 20, 2021
- : Vaccine trials have underrepresented people of color for the past decade — and many failed to even report demographic data - February 20, 2021