Online food prices jump as food companies struggle to meet demand

Online food prices have climbed 4.2% over the past six months according to the latest Adobe Inc. data as grocery e-commerce accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic and food producers struggled to keep up with continued high demand.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: New York Gov. Cuomo says President Trump has put politics above public health throughout pandemic - July 13, 2020
- Economic Preview: Tesla’s earnings on tap next week: Will a loss end its blowout stock rally? - July 13, 2020
- Oil futures finish lower as traders await this week’s OPEC+ committee meeting - July 13, 2020