Shares of mortgage lender Better Home & Finance Holding Co. BETR fell flat in the company’s public debut, falling 93% in morning action Thursday on their first day of trading since the completion of Better’s merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. The company announced Wednesday that its previously disclosed merger with Aurora Acquisition Corp. had been completed. The combination afforded Better access to $565 million in new capital. Chief Executive Vishal Garg told MarketWatch previously that the company was “going to come out of this abyss in the mortgage market stronger and faster than anyone else and well-capitalized.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

