It’s very rare for someone to get infected with COVID-19 a second time, but the few confirmed cases of reinfection tell us that immunity to the virus isn’t guaranteed and vaccines could become a regular part of our medical care going forward.
- : Only 50 people are known to have contracted COVID-19 more than once — but new strains have medical experts on high alert - February 19, 2021
