OPEC+ cuts to crude ‘won’t be enough to bring sustainable, restorative support to prices,’ say experts

Even as a deal between OPEC and major oil producers to cut output looked to be in jeopardy on Friday, experts are deeming the proposals insufficient to mitigate a demand shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic and soak up the glut of oil swirling in storage tankers.
