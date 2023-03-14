The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday left its forecast for growth in global oil demand unchanged at 2.3 million barrels a day. In its monthly report, the group also left its estimate of growth in 2022 unchanged at 2.5 million barrels a day. On the supply side, expectations for non-OPEC liquids production growth in 2023 remained unchanged from last month, forecast to grow by 1.4 million barrels a day.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story