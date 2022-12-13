The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday left its forecasts for growth in oil demand this year and next unchanged. OPEC, in its monthly report, expects demand to grow by 2.5 million barrels a day in 2022 and by 2.2 million barrels a day in 2023, unchanged from its November forecast. OPEC said the forecast was “subject to many uncertainties, including global economic developments, COVID-19 containment measures mainly in China and ongoing geopolitical tensions.” OPEC sees growth in non-OPEC liquids production of 1.9 million barrels a day in 2022 and 1.5 million barrels a day in 2023, broadly unchanged from its November forecast.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- : Nursing home residents and staff are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccines - December 13, 2022
- : ‘I f—ed up’: That’s how Sam Bankman-Fried intended to start his testimony to a House committee on Tuesday, before his arrest - December 13, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: China files complaint against U.S. semiconductor rules at WTO - December 13, 2022