The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday left its forecast for growth in world oil demand this year unchanged at 2.3 million barrels a day, or mb/d, for an average of 101.9 mb/d. In its monthly report, the cartel warned the outlook “is subject to many uncertainties, including the trend and pace of economic activity in both OECD and non-OECD countries.” The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is made up of wealthy countries. OPEC said its forecast for demand growth across OECD countries was revised down for all four quarters, but lifted for non-OECD countries, boosted in part by better-than-expected improvements in economic activity in China after it dropped its zero-COVID policy. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, earlier this month announced more than 1 million barrels a day in production cuts from May through the end of the year. OPEC forecast non-OPEC liquids production growth this year to grow by 1.4 mb/d y-o-y to average 67.2 mb/d, broadly unchanged from last month.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story