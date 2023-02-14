The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Tuesday nudged up its forecast for growth in world oil demand this year by 100,000 barrels a day, bringing it to 2.3 million barrels a day. That would put 2023 oil production at 101.87 million barrels a day. OPEC, in its monthly report, left its assessment of 2022 demand growth unchanged at 2.5 million barrels a day for a total of 99.55 million barrels a day. On the supply side, the organization said its forecast for non-OPEC liquids production growth was lowered slightly by 100,000 barrels a day from last month. Liquids production is now expected to grow by 1.4 million barrels a day this year. Non-OPEC liquids supply is estimated to have grown by 1.9 million barrels a day in 2022, broadly unchanged from the organization’s January forecast. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

