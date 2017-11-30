Breaking News
Home / Market News / OPEC officially announces extension of oil output-cut deal to end of 2018

OPEC officially announces extension of oil output-cut deal to end of 2018

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 17 mins ago

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced on Thursday that it has agreed, along with its non-member allies, to extend its oil production-cut agreement to the end of 2018. At a press conference in Vienna, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the decision was “unanimous.” He also said that supply from countries who do not participate in the deal “remains a question mark.” OPEC members and some non-member oil producers, led by Russia, pledged late last year to reduce their crude output by roughly 1.8 million barrels a day from October 2016 levels in an effort to drawdown a global stock overhang and rebalance supply and demand. The deal was put into effect in January and was set to expire in March 2018, so the decision Thursday lengthens the cuts by another nine months. Oil prices continued to trade mostly lower after the news, with January West Texas Intermediate crude down 23 cents, or 0.4%, at $57.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and February Brent crude down 16 cents, or 0.3%, at $62.36 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. In volatile trading ahead of the contract’s expiration at the day’s settlement, January Brent crude rose 29 cents, or 0.5%, to $63.40.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.


Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.