OPEC, Russia and allies were set on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts through July after crude prices doubled in the past two months on the back of their efforts to withdraw almost 10% of global supplies from the market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Wharton finance professor says an index of mom-and-pop businesses ‘would show devastation far worse than what we saw in the stock market’ - June 6, 2020
- OPEC, Russia to extend record oil cuts to end of July - June 6, 2020
- Commodities Corner: OPEC, Russia to extend record oil cuts to end of July - June 6, 2020