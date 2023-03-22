OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman late Wednesday acknowledged a security flaw that briefly allowed some users of the service to view the titles of others’ conversations. “We had a significant issue in ChatGPT due to a bug in an open source library, for which a fix has now been released and we have just finished validating. A small percentage of users were able to see the titles of other users’ conversation history,” Altman tweeted. “We feel awful about this.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

