OpenAI launched a new AI model, GPT-4, Tuesday, adding to the surge in interest for artificial intelligence applications. Among other things, GPT-4 surpasses ChatGPT and places among high percentiles in test takers, the company said. Separately, investment firm Morgan Stanley MS announced it is “currently the only strategic client in wealth management receiving early access to OpenAI’s new products,” and “one of a handful of GPT-4 launch organizations.” Recently, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, a major investor in OpenAI, almost stole the show during Nvidia Corp.NVDA earnings with the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT model, which Open AI said is surpassed by GPT-4. Nvidia, a major supplier of graphic processing units used to run cloud servers and artificial intelligence models, said earlier in the month that AI will ultimately save companies more money.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

