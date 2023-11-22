Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google and Salesforce.com Inc. CRM are stepping up efforts to win business customers during OpenAI’s calamitous corporate coup over the past several days. While OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman bounced between the company and primary investor Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Google’s sales team launched a campaign to persuade customers to switch from OpenAI through matching pricing and cloud credits. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, meanwhile, said customers can choose between many AI systems versus going all-in on OpenAI or a single vendor.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story