Jony Ive, Apple Inc.’s AAPL former chief design officer, and OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman are discussing collaborating on an unspecified artificial-intelligence hardware device, according to a report in The Information, citing two people familiar with the matter. According to the report, Ive and Altman, who are friends, have explored what “new hardware for the AI age could look like,” the report said. It remains unclear if the device will be created by OpenAI or a third-party manufacturer, if it reaches that point.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

