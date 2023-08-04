Redfin and Opendoor were hit hard on Friday, after both companies a day earlier gave weaker-than-expected sales outlooks.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Opendoor stock is on pace for its second-worst day ever, while Redfin is on pace for its third worst, as sales forecasts come up short - August 4, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Fortinet’s stock sent to the ‘penalty box,’ while Cloudflare appears to have exited it - August 4, 2023
- Market Extra: The S&P 500 hasn’t seen a 2% daily drop in nearly 6 months. Does this mean a selloff is overdue? - August 4, 2023