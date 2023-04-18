Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN shares fell late Tuesday following reports the online real estate company was laying off 22% of its workforce, or about 560 jobs. Opendoor shares fell as much as 5% in late trading. Reports from CNBC and Reuters said the company announced cuts via an internal email Tuesday, citing a declining housing market. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
