Oppenheimer’s stock rallies after announcing new repurchase program for up to 4.2% of shares outstanding

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. rallied 4.6% in midday trading Friday, after the middle-market investment bank announced a new program to buy back up to 4.2% of its shares outstanding. The company said its board OK’d the program, which allows Oppenheimer to buy up to 530,000 of its Class A shares. The new program supplements the previous repurchase program, which had 98,625 shares available to repurchase remaining. Oppenheimer had 12.6 million Class A shares outstanding as of May 1. The announcement comes two months after a group representing eight of the U.S.’s largest banks said its members would suspend share buybacks to preserve capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Oppenheimer’s stock has lost 29.6% over the past three months, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has dropped 33.0% and the S&P 500 has declined 16.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

