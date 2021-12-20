: Oracle follows Microsoft into healthcare push with Cerner — is Salesforce next?

Oracle Corp. on Monday confirmed plans to acquire Cerner Corp. for nearly $30 billion, pushing into the healthcare space a few months after another software giant, Microsoft Corp., made a similar acquisition, leaving analysts to wonder what other software companies will look to buy their way into hospitals.
