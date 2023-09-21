Oracle Corp. ORCL reiterated its fiscal 2026 revenue goals at a meeting with financial analysts in Las Vegas on Thursday. The company affirmed its targets of $65 billion in revenue by fiscal 2026, less than two weeks after its forecast for the current quarter came in lower than Wall Street consensus at the time. Oracle shares were down less than 0.1% after hours, following a 3,1% decline in the regular session to close at $109.43. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

