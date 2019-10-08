Oracle to add 2,000 jobs as it expands cloud business: report

Oracle Corp. will add about 2,000 jobs as it beefs up its cloud offerings, Reuters reported Monday night. Don Johnson, head of Oracle’s cloud computing unit, told Reuters that the new hires will help it compete against cloud rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. . Reuters said many of the jobs would be in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and India, and that by the end of next year, Oracle intends to have 20 more cloud data centers around the world, in addition to the current 16.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story