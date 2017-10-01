Oracle’s Ellison guarantees database warehousing at half the cost of Amazon’s

Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison guarantees to offer database warehousing at less than half the price charged by Amazon.com Inc. late Sunday with the rollout of the company’s autonomous database system this December.
