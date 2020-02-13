Oracle’s Larry Ellison to host Trump fundraiser ahead of Super Tuesday: report

President Donald Trump will attend a fundraiser at Oracle Corp. co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison’s estate in Southern California shortly before the California primary, the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported Wednesday. The Feb. 19 event in Rancho Mirage, Calif., will be less that two weeks before the Super Tuesday primary. Ellison will reportedly host supporters at his home; the event will offer a golf outing and photos with Trump for $100,000, and photos, golf and a round-table discussion with Trump for $250,000. According to the Desert Sun, while Ellison has donated about $9.5 million to political causes since 1993, he has never donated to Trump’s campaign, at least as of the end of 2019.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

