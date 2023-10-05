Orchard Therapeutics shares ORTX nearly doubled, to $15.79, after agreeing to be purchased by Japan’s Kyowa Kirin JP:4151 for at least $16 per share in cash, plus an additional contingent value right of $1 per share. The total consideration will be as much as $478 million. London-based Orchard Therapeutics uses a patient’s own stem cells to produce therapies.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
