The head of the Barking Vostok private equity fund could be freed in the coming months, according to The Bell. His experience confirms that Russia remains a high-risk country for direct investors.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Ordeal of U.S. investor in Moscow may end. It wouldn’t mean Russia has turned business-friendly - February 17, 2020
- Amid Covid-19 panic, thieves make off with hundreds of rolls of toilet paper in Hong Kong - February 17, 2020
- London Markets: U.K. stocks boosted by China stimulus efforts - February 17, 2020