Order! Order! Bercow twisted words and convention to his own ends—this is who’s been elected to replace him

Speaker John Bercow, the umpire of Britain’s Parliament has stepped down and on Monday was replaced by Deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the front -runner, who beat seven other candidates to win the role with 323 votes. It was the first election for Speaker in over 10 years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Groupon stock drops in after-hours trade after revenue miss - November 4, 2019
- Personal Finance Daily: Financial troubles can cause ‘mental and physical sickness’ and these industries have the biggest problem with drug abuse - November 4, 2019
- Prudential stock drops following earnings beat - November 4, 2019