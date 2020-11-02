A win on the bill would have boosted DeFazio, who, despite being the chairman of the powerful House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, faces a tough race in an election cycle where Democrats are set to add to their House majority.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cruise stocks fall to buck the broad market rally after Norwegian extends suspensions - November 2, 2020
- : Oregon House race could impact a Biden White House infrastructure push - November 2, 2020
- Metals Stocks: Gold logs second straight session gain as COVID cases rise, U.S. election looms - November 2, 2020