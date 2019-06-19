Oreo maker Mondelez to buy nutrition-bar company

Mondelez International Inc. said late Wednesday it has agreed to buy a majority interest in Perfect Snacks, a maker of refrigerated nutrition bars. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Perfect Snacks had about $70 million in revenue last year and “strong” double-digit growth year-on-year, Mondelez said. Mondelez, the maker of Oreo cookies, Milka chocolate and other snack brands, said it plans to run Perfect Snacks as a separate business “in order to nurture its entrepreneurial spirit and maintain the authenticity of the brand.” The deal is expected to close later this summer, the company said. Shares of Mondelez were flat in the extended session Wednesday after the stock ended the regular session up 0.9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

