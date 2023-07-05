Organon & Co. OGN and partner Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd. said Wednesday they have launched their Humira biosimilar Hadlima in the U.S. The move comes after Humira, AbbVie’ Inc.’s ABBV rheumatoid arthritis drug that is one of the best selling biopharma products of all time, was opened to biosimilar competition on July 1 after losing its U.S. exclusivity earlier this year. Jersey City, N.J.-based Organon said Hadlima comes with a patient support program, including co-pay support. “As the largest loss-of-exclusivity event in pharmaceutical history, this is a singular moment for the US health care system to embrace biosimilars,” Organon CEO Kevin Ali said in a statement. Hadlima is available for a range of illnesses, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis. It’s available as a carton with two prefilled pens or syringes at a list price of $1,038, equal to an 85% discount over the list priced of Humira, said the companies. Organon’s stock was slightly higher premarket but has fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

