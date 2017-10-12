OrthoPediatrics shares surge more than 50% in trading debut

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. surged more than 50% in their first day of trading Thursday as investors flocked to the maker of implants and other instruments for children with bone or muscle injuries.
