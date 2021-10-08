Oshkosh shares slide 5.4% premarket after truck-maker cuts Q4 guidance citing supply chain snags

Oshkosh Corp. shares slid 5.4% in premarket trade Friday, after the maker of trucks and emergency vehicles warned that supply-chain and logistics disruptions were hurting its ability to make and ship units, as it lowered guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter. “We implemented multiple price increases in our non-Defense segments over the past six to nine months to combat unprecedented raw material inflation and freight cost escalation,” Chief Executive John C. Pfeifer said in a statement. “Based on current conditions, we expect that our pricing actions will cover our higher input costs. However, due to our backlogs, we do not believe this price catch-up will occur until the end of the second quarter of Calendar 2022. If cost escalation persists, we will take additional pricing actions.” The company is now expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion, EPS of $1.10 to $1.15 and adjusted EPS of 90 cents to 95 cents. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $1.77 and revenue of $2.14 billion. Oshkosh is also changing its fiscal year to one beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31 and moving away from its current year that starts Oct.1 and ends September 30. The new year will start in January of 2022. Shares have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.

