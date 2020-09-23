: ‘Our country is freedom-loving’ — Boris Johnson on why U.K. COVID-19 rate is worse than Italy and Germany

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that the U.K. has a worse infection rate than Italy and Germany because it is a “freedom-loving country.”
