Outback Steakhouse parent shares rise after narrower-than-expected losses

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares rose 2.8% in Friday premarket trading after the restaurant company reported third-quarter losses that were narrower than expected. Net loss totaled $17.6 million, or 20 cents per share, after net income of $9.2 million, or 11 cents per share, last year. An adjusted loss of 12 cents per share was narrower than the 32-cents-per-share loss FactSet forecast. Revenue of $771.3 million was down from $967.1 million last year and ahead of the $753.0 million FactSet consensus. U.S. comparable sales at Outback Steakhouse were down 10.4%, Carrabba’s Italian Grill fell 9% and Bonefish Grill sank 22.5%. Bloomin’ didn’t furlough its workers during the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic, a decision that David Deno, the company’s chief executive said was “paying off” in a statement. “Across the U.S. portfolio, we experienced consistent weekly sales momentum throughout the third quarter as we adapted to this evolving environment,” he said, highlighting that the company was able to hold on to 50% of the off-premise volume it had when restaurants were closed even as dining rooms reopening during the third quarter. Bloomin’ did not provide guidance due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. Bloomin’ stock has fallen 19.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up nearly 7% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

