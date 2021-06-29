: Outbrain files to go public

Outbrain Inc. announced its intention to become a public company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Tuesday. The company plans to list under the ticker “OB” on the Nasdaq. Outbrain said it plans to raise up to $100 million in the offering but that amount is often used as a placeholder early in the filing process. The New York-based digital media ad company reported revenue of $767.1 million for net income of $4.4 million in 2020, compared with revenue of $687.3 million and a loss of $20.5 million in 2019. Citigroup​​, Jefferies, Barclays​​, and Evercore ISI are listed among the underwriters.​ Outbrain has raised a total of $194 million through funding rounds, according to Crunchbase data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

