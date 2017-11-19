The relationship between the kidnapped surgeon and her teenage assistant provided one of the more touching subplots this season.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ‘Outlander’ season 3, episode 10: Claire’s most important role aboard the “Porpoise” was mother, not doctor - November 19, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Marvell said to be near $6 billion deal to buy chip maker Cavium - November 19, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Toshiba plans to issue $5.3 billion in new shares to avoid delisting - November 19, 2017