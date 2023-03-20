Startup losses, which have been cumulating for years, are a problem for venture capitalists, stockholders and lenders like SVB.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: Amazon didn’t make money for a decade, but those losses weren’t even close to what startup companies and their investors face now. - March 20, 2023
- Market Extra: European bank CoCos under pressure after Credit Suisse sale to UBS triggers historic loss on specialty bonds - March 20, 2023
- Commodities Corner: What gold’s brief rise above $2,000 an ounce means as fears of banking crisis rattle investor nerves - March 20, 2023