A smarter strategy is to fix the tax code’s bias against capital investment. That would benefit all industries equally.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Tax Guy: Should I try to sell my house in this market, or keep it and rent it out? - July 30, 2022
- Retirement Hacks: It’s a struggle to buy a home right now and to save for retirement — here’s how you can do both - July 30, 2022
- Outside the Box: Congress’s $76 billion plan to help U.S. chip makers is bad tax policy — and could turn into subsidies forever - July 30, 2022