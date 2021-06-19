Urban and rural areas will be remade, and a renovation boom will help the economy and jobs market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: Get used to the housing crunch — it will be with us for years — but there will be surprising benefits - June 19, 2021
- : Why Uber and Lyft prices are going up — and how you can get around for less - June 19, 2021
- ETF Wrap: ETFs to turn to as Fed sets stock market up for rising inflation and interest rates; GameStop heads to IWF - June 19, 2021