A national deposit system with one set of rules for consumers and companies would increase recycling and help the environment.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: How giving Americans money to recycle bottles and cans would slow climate change and boost the economy - November 11, 2021
- NewsWatch: Why the hottest inflation in 3 decades isn’t rattling stock-market bulls - November 11, 2021
- In One Chart: The suburbs are winning in commercial real estate — and not just in the U.S. - November 11, 2021